Mayweather Explains That McGregor is Live Dog in Their Fight
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather is laying out the reasons why UFC superstar Conor McGregor could actually WIN if they ever face off in a boxing ring ... saying the guy has real talent as a stand-up, boxing style fighter. The boxing legend was out in L.A. on Tuesday for a fancy event at Catch with Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey ... but afterward is when the real fun started.
