Mayweather Confident He Would School Golovkin in 'Easy' Fight
Back when Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired in September of 2015, there were plenty of fans who were asking him to face IBF, WBA, WBC, IBO middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin . Golovkin was very willing to get on board with that fight, and even offered to squeeze down to the junior middleweight limit of 154 or even 154.5-pounds in order to stake his middleweight belts.
