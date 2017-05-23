Manny Pacquiao in worst form of his career ahead of Jeff Horn fight
Manny Pacquiao's timing is terrible and with just five and a half weeks to his Suncorp Superfight with Jeff Horn the world welterweight champ is in the worst form of his career. That's the opinion of Pacquiao's esteemed trainer Freddie Roach, who could only shake his head in disappointment as Pacquiao lumbered through his second day of sparring in Manila.
