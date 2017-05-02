Mandatory challenger Ortiz: Knocking out Joshua would be easy after that Wembley fight
Mandatory WBA challenger Luis Ortiz is confident he knows how to knock Anthony Joshua out after watching the heavyweight world champion fight Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley. Joshua was taken past the seventh round for the first time in his professional career and was sent crashing to the canvas in the sixth round.
