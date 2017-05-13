Magic Johnson offers Dodger Stadium as venue for Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin fight
Magic Johnson and Tommy Lasorda enjoy Game 3 of last year's National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 16, 2016. Magic Johnson and Tommy Lasorda enjoy Game 3 of last year's National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 16, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|1 hr
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC