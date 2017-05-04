Liam Walsh eyes a future Battle of Br...

Liam Walsh eyes a future Battle of Britain clash against Terry Flanagan

Liam Walsh faces Gervonta Davis later this month - could victory tee up a clash with Terry Flanagan? Picture: Sonya Duncan Cromer's Liam Walsh hopes that beating WBO super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis later this month will be a step towards a 'Battle of Britain' against Terry Flanagan. Unbeaten Walsh challenges Davis at London's Copper Box Arena on May 20 and believes beating the American would help lure Mancunian Flanagan into making a defence of his WBO lightweight title.

