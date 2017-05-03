Kiwi boxing trainer Kevin Barry eyes a new world champion in Russian Umar Salamov
Respected New Zealand boxing trainer Kevin Barry believes he has another potential world champion in Russian light-heavyweight Umar Salamov. Salamov makes his Duco Events debut on the undercard of Joseph Parker's title fight in Manukau on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
