Joshua, Klitschko nearly fought after...

Joshua, Klitschko nearly fought after fight - Hearn

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

According to promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport, there was a near brawl last month between IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and retired former beltholder Vitali Klitschko - in the aftermath of younger brother Wladimir Klitschko's stoppage loss to Joshua before a record crowd of 90,000 at Wembley. Britain's Anthony Joshua throws a punch at Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko during the ninth round of their IBF, IBO and WBA, world Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in north west London on April 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC