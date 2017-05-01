Joshua-Fury fight 'miles away', says ...

Joshua-Fury fight 'miles away', says Hearn

20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Britain Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight Title's - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 29/4/17 Anthony Joshua makes his entrance before the fight Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic Britain Boxing - Billy Joe Saunders v Artur Akavov WBO World Middleweight Title - Lagoon Leisure Centre, Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland - 3/12/16 Tyson Fury before the fight Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic A showdown between IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is "miles away" as the former champion is yet to regain his physical form and boxing license, promoter Eddie Hearn has said.

