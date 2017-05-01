Joshua-Fury fight 'miles away', says Hearn
Britain Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight Title's - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 29/4/17 Anthony Joshua makes his entrance before the fight Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic Britain Boxing - Billy Joe Saunders v Artur Akavov WBO World Middleweight Title - Lagoon Leisure Centre, Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland - 3/12/16 Tyson Fury before the fight Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic A showdown between IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is "miles away" as the former champion is yet to regain his physical form and boxing license, promoter Eddie Hearn has said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC