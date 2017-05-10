Japanese beauty Ayumi Goto scores knockout victory

The 28-year-old model-turned-boxer destroys her opponent inside four rounds to notch her seventh straight victory in super bantamweight at DEF Fight Night 15 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre Japan's Ayumi Goto stretched her unbeaten record to seven straight wins as she electrified the crowd with her power punching to destroy her opponent inside four rounds in the main event of Saturday night's DEF Fight Night 15. Goto, the 28-year-old part-time model, is considered a prospect at super bantamweight and she didn't disappoint the crowd at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre as she recorded her fifth knockout success, this time overpowering Thai teenager Sumanthar Baenkham.

