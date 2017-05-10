James Toney, 48, Returns To The Ring With Knockout Victory

At the Eastern Michigan Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan, former three division world champion James "Lights Out" Toney , 48-years-old, returned to the ring to pick up a sixth round knockout win over 41-year-old Mike Sheppard . The fight was pretty even, until Toney put the 'lights out' in the sixth, as Sheppard failed to beat the count after going down.

