Irish boxer Michael Conlan looks to 'put on a show' Friday night against Aldredo Chanez

Michael Conlan works out in front of reporters at Wild Card West in Santa Monica on March 8. Michael Conlan's magnetism filled Madison Square Garden's Theater on St. Patrick's Day, and the Irish featherweight boxer now moves on to Chicago on Friday night with an eye on Australia. "I'm just a kid from Belfast who's trying to do big things in America and it's a complete honor," Conlan told the Los Angeles Times in a telephone interview this week before his bout against Aldredo Chanez.

