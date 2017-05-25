In an Under the Radar Fight, Orlando Salido Takes a Risky "Tune-Up"
It's a fight that's gone almost completely under the radar in the English-speaking world, but Orlando Salido returns to the squared circle on Saturday, May 27, in the city of Obregon in Sonora, Mexico. A true warrior in the mold of such legendary hell-for-leather fighters as Stanley Ketchel, Rocky Graziano, Mathew Saad Muhammad, and Arturo Gatti, Salido opposes Columbia's Aristides Perez in a match scheduled for 10 rounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC