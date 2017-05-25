In an Under the Radar Fight, Orlando Salido Takes a Risky "Tune-Up"

It's a fight that's gone almost completely under the radar in the English-speaking world, but Orlando Salido returns to the squared circle on Saturday, May 27, in the city of Obregon in Sonora, Mexico. A true warrior in the mold of such legendary hell-for-leather fighters as Stanley Ketchel, Rocky Graziano, Mathew Saad Muhammad, and Arturo Gatti, Salido opposes Columbia's Aristides Perez in a match scheduled for 10 rounds.

