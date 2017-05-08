Immediate Rematch Clause for Canelo, But Not for Golovkin

For Canelo Alvarez, those benefits include the knowledge that if he loses to Gennady Golovkin on September 16, he is owed an immediate rematch. According to a report published in Tuesday's editions of the Los Angeles Times, there is a clause in the contracts for their middleweight championship showdown that stipulates Golovkin would have to fight Alvarez again in his next bout if he defeats the Mexican superstar.

