Horn grins at Pacman's struggle

23 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Manny Pacquiao is going to meet his Waterloo on July 2 before a record-setting crowd of 55,000 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium. This is the belief of Jeff Horn, the huge underdog from Australia who is aiming to knock the World Boxing Organization welterweight crown off Pacquiao's head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

