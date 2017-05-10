Hong Kong's Rex Tso gets offer to fig...

Hong Kong's Rex Tso gets offer to fight Japanese star Inoue

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Hong Kong fighter's growing reputation has caught the eye of one of the world's best pound-for-pound boxer, but is it too big a step for Wonder Kid? Rex Tso Sing-ying's growing reputation has ignited the super flyweight division with Japanese superstar Naoya "The Monster" Inoue desperate to fight the "Wonder Kid' - but the Hong Kong phenom is unlikely to take up the offer so soon. Inoue is considered one of the world's most exciting pound-for-pound fighters and is a two-time world champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,483 • Total comments across all topics: 280,968,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC