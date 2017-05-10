Hong Kong's Rex Tso gets offer to fight Japanese star Inoue

Hong Kong fighter's growing reputation has caught the eye of one of the world's best pound-for-pound boxer, but is it too big a step for Wonder Kid? Rex Tso Sing-ying's growing reputation has ignited the super flyweight division with Japanese superstar Naoya "The Monster" Inoue desperate to fight the "Wonder Kid' - but the Hong Kong phenom is unlikely to take up the offer so soon. Inoue is considered one of the world's most exciting pound-for-pound fighters and is a two-time world champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.