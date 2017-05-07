Heavyweight loyalty in London for title fight
British boxer Anthony Joshua centre celebrates with with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan after winning against Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko following their fight for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles at Wemble Klitschko was knocked down in the fifth but the tables were turned in round six when Klitschko landed a huge right that floored Joshua. British boxing fans are turning out in force to cheer on their countryman, Anthony Joshua, in his title defense against longtime former champion Wladimir Klitschko.
