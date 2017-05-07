Heavyweight loyalty in London for tit...

Heavyweight loyalty in London for title fight

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

British boxer Anthony Joshua centre celebrates with with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan after winning against Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko following their fight for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles at Wemble Klitschko was knocked down in the fifth but the tables were turned in round six when Klitschko landed a huge right that floored Joshua. British boxing fans are turning out in force to cheer on their countryman, Anthony Joshua, in his title defense against longtime former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC