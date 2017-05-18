Gervonta Davis draws praise from prom...

Gervonta Davis draws praise from promoter Floyd Mayweather with TKO victory

With promoter Floyd Mayweather in his ear hyping him up -- both were dressed in threads Michael Jackson would've been proud of -- junior lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis entered the ring in London to the song "Beat It" on Saturday. Davis, just 22, made the first defense of his IBF title and continued to showcase just how dangerous of a finisher he is with a third-round TKO of Great Britain's Liam Walsh at Copper Box Arena.

