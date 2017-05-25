Friday Boxing Recaps: Storylines from...

Friday Boxing Recaps: Storylines from Chicago, Boca Raton, and Cardiff

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: The Sweet Science

Hampered by the twin detriments of bad weather and a card consisting of foreseeably one-sided fights, Friday's Top Rank show at Chicago's UIC Pavilion played to a sea of empty seats. Perhaps 4,000 were in attendance when Northern Ireland's Michael Conlan stepped into the ring for his second professional fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,378,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC