Floyd Mayweather: I gave Canelo Alvarez my September fight date

Dana White said that he had lost the provisional date for Conor McGregor's bout with Mayweather when Alvarez announced he would face Golovkin on September 16. But Mayweather, who traditionally fought in May and September during his boxing career, said he gave Alvarez his blessing before the date was made public. McGregor signed an agreement with the UFC to allow him to fight Mayweather and White says he will now enter into talks with the boxer.

