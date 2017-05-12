Ex-champ Holyfield to promote boxing ...

Ex-champ Holyfield to promote boxing card at Freedom Hall

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will promote an 11-fight card at Freedom Hall with a championship main event in the venue's first professional bout since Danny Williams upset ex-champ Mike Tyson in July 2004.

Chicago, IL

