Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will promote an 11-fight card with a championship main event at Louisville's Freedom Hall Ex-champ Holyfield to promote boxing card at Freedom Hall Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will promote an 11-fight card with a championship main event at Louisville's Freedom Hall Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r9tAoG LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will promote an 11-fight card at Freedom Hall with a championship main event in the venue's first professional bout since Danny Williams upset ex-champ Mike Tyson in July 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.