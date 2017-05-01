Evander Holyfield's son arrested on marijuana charges
The son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield faces a one-game suspension from Georgia's football team after his arrest on misdemeanor marijuana charges. An online booking report from the Clarke County Jail shows sophomore running back Elijah Holyfield was charged early Monday with possession of marijuana of less than an ounce and possession and use of drug related objects, He was arrested by university police and released on bond less than an hour later.
