De La Hoya: Mayweather should fight Canelo or GGG "Forget about 'The Notorious One.' " Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/oscar-de-la-hoya-floyd-mayweather-should-fight-canelo-or-ggg-conor-mcgregor-boxing While Floyd Mayweather Jr. remains retired, the boxing world is finally getting a long-awaited super fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.