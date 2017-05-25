Dana White says Conor McGregor 'may never fight again' after Floyd Mayweather fight

Earlier this month, UFC president Dana White claimed that he wasn't worried about Conor McGregor retiring after a potential boxing megafight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. "I saw a quote the other day from a guy from Showtime who said that I'm stalling the thing [Mayweather vs. McGregor] because I'm worried that McGregor will retire after this fight, which is completely false and not even close to being true," White told TMZ . This week on GGN News with Snoop Dogg, however, the long time MMA promoter acknowledged that 'The Notorious' could walk away from combat sports altogether after making mega money against Floyd.

