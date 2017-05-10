Dana White confirms proposed date for...

Dana White confirms proposed date for McGregor v Mayweather but fears fight may never happen

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

UFC president Dana White admitted on Wednesday that negotiations for a cross-code mega-fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather Jnr and the UFC's cash cow Conor McGregor were problematic, having revealed at the weekend that the announcement of Gennady Golovkin against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez had scuppered the September 16 date which was being discussed behind the scenes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC