Dana White confirms proposed date for McGregor v Mayweather but fears fight may never happen

UFC president Dana White admitted on Wednesday that negotiations for a cross-code mega-fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather Jnr and the UFC's cash cow Conor McGregor were problematic, having revealed at the weekend that the announcement of Gennady Golovkin against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez had scuppered the September 16 date which was being discussed behind the scenes.

