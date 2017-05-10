Crawford Wants Unification Fight With...

Crawford Wants Unification Fight With Indongo After Facing Diaz

Bob Arum and Terence Crawford respectfully disagreed Thursday when it was suggested to them that there isn't much left for Crawford to accomplish at 140 pounds if he defeats Felix Diaz next week. Crawford made it clear he is in no way looking beyond Diaz, who'll challenge Crawford for his WBC/WBO super lightweight championships May 20 at Madison Square Garden .

