Crawford stays unbeaten with 10-round rout of Diaz

Terence Crawford remained unbeaten when Felix Diaz's corner stopped the fight after the 10th round of the 140-pound fight Saturday night. Crawford had dominated after a couple close early rounds and Diaz's left eye appeared swollen shut, making him helpless to spot Crawford's lightning-fast combinations.

