Crawford says move to 147 is soon, but Diaz at MSG is next
The undefeated champion will defend his titles Saturday against Felix Diaz, a 2008 Olympic gold medalist from the Dominican Republic. It's Crawford's first bout in the main arena at Madison Square Garden, another step in his rise to becoming one of boxing's marquee fighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC