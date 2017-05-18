Crawford might be one win away from P...

Crawford might be one win away from Pacquiao fight

18 hrs ago

Manny Pacquiao is 38, but in November he took the welterweight title from Jessie Vargas via a wide decision at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford is in his prime, and looking for bigger and better fights.

Chicago, IL

