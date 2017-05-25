Crawford is Boxing's P4P King. As for Number 2, Let the Debate Begin

I've been at this point for over a year now, and for the past five months on the Boxing Channel with host Miguel Iturrate, I've been making the case that Terence Crawford, not Vasyl Lomacheno, Andre Ward or Gennady Golovkin, is the most complete and best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing. After watching him dismantle former Olympic gold medalist Felix Diaz, whose corner stopped the massacre after the 10th round, I am even more firmly convinced of it.

