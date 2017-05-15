Crawford Has Too Many Weapons for Diaz to Overcome

TERENCE CRAWFORD vs FELIX DIAZ - This weekend's title bout between defending WBC/WBO and lineal junior-welterweight title holder Terence Crawford 30-0 and the WBC's third ranked contender Felix Diaz 19-1 at Madison Square Garden, will not be automatic for Crawford but he is an overwhelming favorite to prevail. Terence is a complete fighter and based on his resume, physicality and versatility in the ring, he belongs among the top-3 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing and one of a select few who is legitimately undefeated - which cannot be said about light heavyweight champ Andre Ward and middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin.

