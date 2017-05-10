Courtney Pennington Shocks Delvin Rod...

Courtney Pennington Shocks Delvin Rodriguez at Mohegan Sun

13 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

In what might finally be the final nail in the coffin of his career, junior middleweight Delvin Rodriguez lost a ten round unanimous decision to heavy underdog Courtney Pennington at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The three judges were pretty much on point with each other, with tallies of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-94.

