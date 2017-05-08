Cops nab suspect in transgender woman...

Cops nab suspect in transgender woman's killing through his voice

14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Medics found Bostick, 59, on the ground with severe head trauma outside a Five Guys restaurant on Seventh Ave. near 29th St. at 10:30 p.m. on April 25. Cops, investigating the murder of a transgender woman , zeroed in on a homeless man with a lengthy criminal past because a detective recognized his high-pitched voice, which sounds just like the Brownsville boxing legend, sources said. Joseph Griffin, 26, is the prime suspect in the fatal beating of Brenda Bostick, a transgender woman, in Chelsea, sources said.

