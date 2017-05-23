Coldwell Hopes Lewis Taylor Shocks Jamie Cox on Brook-Spence
Lewis Taylor is handed a wonderful opportunity on May 27th when he tackles Swindon's highly regarded, Jamie Cox, for the WBA Intercontinental title at super middleweight. The unlikely chance has been delivered by manager, Dave Coldwell, and the winner is likely to find himself in a lucrative spot with further title shots against the division's leading names a real possibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC