Canelo Alvarez's purse from fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. won't be garnished, promoter says

Canelo Alvarez attends a news conference on May 3 in Las Vegas ahead of his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Canelo Alvarez attends a news conference on May 3 in Las Vegas ahead of his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Canelo Alvarez 's purse money from fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday night will not be garnished to settle an $8.5-million legal judgment, Alvarez's promoter said. Tuto Zabala, Alvarez's former promoter, was seeking to garnish Alvarez's wages, but the fighter's promoter said Thursday a legal team had stopped the attempt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.