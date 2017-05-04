Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. betting odds, line, fight card, favorite
Canelo Alvarez remains one of the most dominant fighters in boxing. The WBO super welterweight champion has yet to defend his title and still won't this weekend when he battles Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Las Vegas on May 6.Alvarez, who earned the title with a ninth-round TKO of Liam Smith last year, appears to not plan on defending the belt either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC