Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez...

Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. betting odds, line, fight card, favorite

16 hrs ago

Canelo Alvarez remains one of the most dominant fighters in boxing. The WBO super welterweight champion has yet to defend his title and still won't this weekend when he battles Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Las Vegas on May 6.Alvarez, who earned the title with a ninth-round TKO of Liam Smith last year, appears to not plan on defending the belt either.

