Brook will face Spence Jr. in front of his hometown fans
In front of his hometown fans, Kell Brook will defend his IBF welterweight title against American fighter Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday. In a division that has provided greats such as Sugar Ray Robinson, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, both Brook and Spence will be hoping to make a name for themselves.
