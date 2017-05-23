Briggs tests positive for testosteron...

Briggs tests positive for testosterone, WBA title bout off

17 hrs ago

The WBA heavyweight title fight between Shannon Briggs and Fres Oquendo is off after former champion Briggs tested positive for high levels of testosterone. A WBA statement said that Briggs "tested positive for testosterone following a ... test as part of the WBA Fair Boxing program."

Chicago, IL

