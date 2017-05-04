Boxing: Zak Chelli spars with George Groves ahead of next fight
Times BC super-middleweight Zak Chelli will look to maintain the good start to his career when he competes in his second professional bout on May 13 against an as yet unnamed fighter. Chelli will hope for another success on the undercard of the Josh Warrington-Kiko Martinez fight for the WBC international featherweight belt at Leeds' First Direct Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Islington Gazette.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC