Boxing: Tyson Fury promoter worried about 'disgraceful' wait

Britain's troubled former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury could have to wait until at least October to regain his license, promoter Frank Warren said Wednesday. The 28-year-old, who has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in November 2015, has to wait until a UKAD inquiry has concluded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.