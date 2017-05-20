Boxing: Possible Thurman - Pacquiao fight will have to wait

Undefeated double world welterweight boxing champion Keith Thurman will be out of the ring until the end of the year following right elbow surgery according to his promoters. Despite severe pain in his right elbow, the 28-year-old American decisioned compatriot Danny Garcia in a March 4 showdown of unbeatens in New York to unify the 147-pound titles of the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council.

