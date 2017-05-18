Boxing manager A.J. Galante, left, with fighter Cristobal "Bazooka "...
Local boxing manager A.J. Galante has added another up-and-coming prospect to his team, as junior-welterweight boxer Cristobal "Bazooka" Marrero of New London has hired Galante to be his manager. Galante, the co-founder of Champs Boxing Club in Danbury in 2014, currently manages lightweight Omar "The Beast" Bordoy of Danbury - who won his professional debut at the Mohegan Sun last Thursday - and is an advisor to super-welterweight Frank "Notorious" Galarza of Brooklyn, N.Y., .
