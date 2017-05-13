Boxing: Fury July return on hold

Tyson Fury's bid to return to the ring is on hold after a UK-Anti Doping hearing involving the former world heavyweight champion was postponed. Fury had been hoping to make his comeback with a bout in July, but the controversial British fighter is still waiting for a final ruling from UKAD after the hearing into a suspended drugs ban started on Monday.

