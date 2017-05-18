Boxing: Frenchman N'Dam beats Japan's Murata to win WBA middleweight title
France's Hassan N'Dam claimed the vacant WBA middleweight title by defeating Japan's Ryota Murata after a surprising split decision on Saturday. Cameroon-born N'Dam went to the canvas in the fourth round after being hit by Murata's powerful right cross and seemed to be in survival mode for the rest of the fight.
