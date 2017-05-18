Boxing fans slam Floyd Mayweather after THIS ridiculous answer on...
The 40-year-old is currently in the UK promoting super-featherweight protge Gervonta Davis as he prepares to defend his IBF title against 31-year-old Brit Liam Walsh. And during a brief media scrum after an open workout at London's iconic York Hall often referred to as the home of British boxing Mayweather was quizzed on heavyweight king Anthony Joshua's rise to global superstardom with victory over Wladimir Klitschko last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC