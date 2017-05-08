Boxing: Duco founders David Higgins a...

Boxing: Duco founders David Higgins and Dean Lonergan could go separate ways

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Joseph Parker's management team could be set for an overhaul, with rumours rife promoters Duco Events are in the midst of change which could see co-directors David Higgins and Dean Lonergan part ways. Lonergan, now based in Brisbane as he builds a blockbuster bout between Jeff Horn, a Duco fighter, and Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium on July 2, was notably absent from the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau where Parker out-pointed Romanian Razvan Cojanu in the first defence of his WBO heavyweight title.

