Boxing: Duco founders David Higgins and Dean Lonergan could go separate ways
Joseph Parker's management team could be set for an overhaul, with rumours rife promoters Duco Events are in the midst of change which could see co-directors David Higgins and Dean Lonergan part ways. Lonergan, now based in Brisbane as he builds a blockbuster bout between Jeff Horn, a Duco fighter, and Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium on July 2, was notably absent from the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau where Parker out-pointed Romanian Razvan Cojanu in the first defence of his WBO heavyweight title.
