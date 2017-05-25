BOXING: Cox is ready for his Taylor-made battle

JOHN Costello is hoping that Jamie Cox's switch to Matchroom Boxing will help move his fighter closer to a dream world title shot. The Swindon southpaw returns to the ring on Saturday night at Bramall Lane in Sheffield when he faces Lewis Taylor for the WBA Continental super-middleweight strap on the undercard of Kell Brook's IBF world welterweight title defence against Errol Spence live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.