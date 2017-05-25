BOXING: Cox is ready for his Taylor-made battle
JOHN Costello is hoping that Jamie Cox's switch to Matchroom Boxing will help move his fighter closer to a dream world title shot. The Swindon southpaw returns to the ring on Saturday night at Bramall Lane in Sheffield when he faces Lewis Taylor for the WBA Continental super-middleweight strap on the undercard of Kell Brook's IBF world welterweight title defence against Errol Spence live on Sky Sports Box Office.
