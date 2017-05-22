BOXING: Calmer Cox is ready to show his steel in Sheffield

JOHN Costello expects to see a happier and calmer Jamie Cox when he makes his return to the ring this weekend. The Swindon southpaw makes his Matchroom Boxing bow at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Saturday on the undercard of Kell Brook's IBF world welterweight title defence against American Errol Spence live on Sky Sports Box Office.

