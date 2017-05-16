Boxer Ray Beltran fights for title shot and green card
Boxer Ray Beltran fights for title shot and green card Lightweight from Mexico trying to prove he has "exceptional ability" in Saturday bout Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2ro5mY9 Boxer Ray Beltran can earn a world title shot when he fights Jonathan Maicelo in an IBF lightweight eliminator on Saturday. The result could determine the outcome of an even bigger fight - his battle for a US green card.
