Beterbiev signs deal to fight Koelling despite legal battle with promoter GYM
Light heavyweight contender Artur Beterbiev has signed a contract to face Germany's Enrico Koelling in an elimination bout despite a court bid to have his contract with promoter Yvon Michel terminated. Montreal-based Beterbiev announced on Instagram on Friday that the bout is tentatively set for July 29 in Quebec City.
